Sport

Victory for Kerry FC over Treaty

Jun 4, 2024 07:56 By radiokerrysport
Victory for Kerry FC over Treaty
Kerry FC have made it back to back home wins in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Kingdom got the better of Treaty by 2 goals to 1 to move onto 15 points for the season.

They're 9th in the table, 3 points behind Treaty and 2 better off than Longford.

Kerry FC head coach Conor McCarthy

Also in the First Division Bray Wanderers beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1 at the Carlisle Grounds, Cork City and UCD finished scoreless, and Finn Harps and Athlone Town finished up 1-1 in Ballybofey.

Elsewhere Wexford and Longford played out a 2-2 draw at Ferrycarrig Park.

A 3-2 win over St. Pat's at Richmond Park last evening saw Dundalk lift themselves off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table..

Drogheda United are now bottom after they lost 2-1 away to Sligo Rovers, and Derry City enjoyed an impressive 3-0 win over in-form Waterford.

