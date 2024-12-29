Advertisement
van den Bergh out of WDC

Dec 29, 2024 17:02 By radiokerrysport
The last 16 kicks off at the PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries continues his quest for back-to-back titles when he takes on 2 time champion Peter Wright.

While 2021 winner Gerwyn Price has an all-Welsh clash with long time friend Johnny Clayton for a place in the last eight.

Former World Matchplay champion Dimitri van den Bergh is out after being whitewashed 4-0 by Callen Rydz.

Earlier, there were wins for Jeffery De Graff and Kevin Doets who both move into the next round.

