Utd held to a draw in Europa opener; Wins for Arsenal and Liverpool in Carabao Cup

It was another night to forget for Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

His side were held to a 1-all draw by Twente at Old Trafford, in their opening group fixture in the Europa League.

Ten Hag says their opponents deserved to take something from the game.

Troy Parrott’s bright start to life at A-Z Alkmaar continued last night.

He scored their winner from the penalty spot in a 3-2 victory at home to the Swedes of Elfsborg.

Tottenham and Rangers both begin their campaigns this evening.

Spurs entertain Azerbaijan champions, Qarabag.

And Rangers have travelled to Sweden to play Malmo.

======

In the Carabao Cup

Arsenal had a 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

And Liverpool were 5-1 winners at home to West Ham.

====

Celtic can qualify for the group stages of the Women's Champions League for the first time ever this evening.

They just need to avoid defeat at home to Ukrainian side Vorskla, with the Scottish champions 1-nil up from the first leg.

Also tonight, Arsenal trail Swedish side Hacken by a goal to nil

And Manchester City lead Paris FC 5-nil