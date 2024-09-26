Advertisement
Sport

Utd held to a draw in Europa opener; Wins for Arsenal and Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Sep 26, 2024 10:44 By radiokerrynews
Utd held to a draw in Europa opener; Wins for Arsenal and Liverpool in Carabao Cup
Man utd
Share this article

It was another night to forget for Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag.

His side were held to a 1-all draw by Twente at Old Trafford, in their opening group fixture in the Europa League.

Ten Hag says their opponents deserved to take something from the game.

Advertisement

 

Troy Parrott’s bright start to life at A-Z Alkmaar continued last night.

Advertisement

He scored their winner from the penalty spot in a 3-2 victory at home to the Swedes of Elfsborg.

Tottenham and Rangers both begin their campaigns this evening.

Spurs entertain Azerbaijan champions, Qarabag.

Advertisement

And Rangers have travelled to Sweden to play Malmo.

======

In the Carabao Cup

Advertisement

Arsenal had a 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

And Liverpool were 5-1 winners at home to West Ham.

====

Advertisement

Celtic can qualify for the group stages of the Women's Champions League for the first time ever this evening.

They just need to avoid defeat at home to Ukrainian side Vorskla, with the Scottish champions 1-nil up from the first leg.

Also tonight, Arsenal trail Swedish side Hacken by a goal to nil

And Manchester City lead Paris FC 5-nil

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KSBGL Wednesday results
Advertisement
Draw for Carabao Cup fourth-round made
Allen in third round action at British Open
Advertisement

Recommended

KSBGL Wednesday results
Draw for Carabao Cup fourth-round made
Allen in third round action at British Open
Thursday local GAA fixtures and results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus