Upgraded MTU Athletics Track Officially Re-opened

Catherine Martin T.D., Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and Thomas Byrne T.D., Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, have welcomed the upgrade of the athletics track at the Munster Technological University (MTU) Cork Campus today, July 8th 2024.

Significant support for this athletics project, totaling €14,319,830, has been provided by the Department under its Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund (LSSIF). This LSSIF-backed project consists of upgrading the running track to bring it to an international grade and will also include the future development of a ‘High Performance Indoor Athletics Centre’, which is a proposed extension to the existing MTU Sports Arena.

This High Performance Centre will include a large multi-event zone incorporating a sprint track and elite training laboratories, as well as facilities for events such as the high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump.

Advertisement

Minister Catherine Martin commented:

“This MTU-Athletics Ireland project, along with last year’s opening of the Limerick Regional Athletics Hub, has been funded by my Department’s LSSIF Fund. It represents another milestone for improving facilities for athletes of all ages and abilities in the region”. Under the first round of the LSSIF, a total of €24,019,701 has been allocated to athletics-related projects. I want to also extend my gratitude to everyone who contributed to making this project a reality.”

Speaking at the official opening in Cork, Minister Byrne, said:

Advertisement

“As Minister of State for Sport, I am delighted that my Department was in a position to provide substantial funding for this wonderful athletics project, which is of regional significance. The opening of Phase 2 of this MTU project also arrives at an ideal time for all fans of athletics in Ireland, following Ireland’s recent historic performance at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. And with the Olympics and Paralympics games just around the corner, no doubt inspire more people will be inspired to use facilities such as this. As a Government, we are determined to invest in our athletics infrastructure, and the significant funding allocated to this MTU project is a further demonstration of this commitment. I want to also wish the very best to all athletes using this facility tomorrow, as part of Cork City Sports International meet”.