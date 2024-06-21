Advertisement
Sport

Ukraine complete comeback to defeat Slovakia

Jun 21, 2024 16:24 By radiokerrysport
Ukraine complete comeback to defeat Slovakia
Ukraine came from behind in Dusseldorf to collect their first win of Euro 2024.

Mykola Shaparenko scored one and assisted their second in a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Attention turns to Group D at 5, with Poland playing Austria in Berlin.

That’s followed at 8 by the heavyweight clash of France and the Netherlands.

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney says "heartbroken doesn't cut it" after he was ruled out of the rest of Euro 2024.

He's heading back to his club - Arsenal - for further assessments on the hamstring injury which will keep him out of the tournament.

Tierney was stretchered off during Wednesday's 1-all draw against Switzerland.

