Sport

Two Wins For Liam Dowling At Shelbourne Park

Dec 10, 2023 12:42 By radiokerrysport
Two Wins For Liam Dowling At Shelbourne Park
Liam Dowling from Ballymacelligott scored a double last night in Shelbourne Park.

Ballymac Katie won the fifth race for him from Trap 4 in 59.83.

In the 9th he had Ballymac Vida coming home first from Trap 5 in 28.60.

