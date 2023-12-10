Two Wins For Liam Dowling At Shelbourne Park

Liam Dowling from Ballymacelligott scored a double last night in Shelbourne Park.
Ballymac Katie won the fifth race for him from Trap 4 in 59.83.
In the 9th he had Ballymac Vida coming home first from Trap 5 in 28.60.
