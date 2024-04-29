Leinster under-20 football final down for decision tonight

Dublin's Parnell Park is the venue for the Leinster under-20 football final tonight.
Louth take on Meath, with throw-in at half seven.
Whoever progresses will play Kerry or Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final next month.
