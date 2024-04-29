Advertisement
Sport

Leinster under-20 football final down for decision tonight

Apr 29, 2024 12:53 By radiokerrysport
Leinster under-20 football final down for decision tonight
Share this article

Dublin's Parnell Park is the venue for the Leinster under-20 football final tonight.

Louth take on Meath, with throw-in at half seven.

Whoever progresses will play Kerry or Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final next month.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Appeal hearing for Everton's second points deduction expected in last week of season
Advertisement
Kerry Golf News & Results
Kerry Racing News
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Apr 29, 2024 12:53
Advertisement

Recommended

Groundbreaking new project shows violent, brutal and protracted Civil War in Kerry
Family of woman who died following childbirth in UHK re-traumatised by delays in HSE report
Over €175,000 announced for 8 least funded family resource centres in Kerry
Minister for Education calls for more protection of children online
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus