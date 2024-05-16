Advertisement
Sport

Hectic weekend of action for intercounty sides with 4 live commentaries on Radio Kerry

May 16, 2024 12:52 By radiokerrysport
Hectic weekend of action for intercounty sides with 4 live commentaries on Radio Kerry
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

We have 4 live matches on Radio Kerry this weekend.

On Saturday in the Sam Maguire, Kerry host Monaghan in Fitzgerald Stadium from 3pm.

Live coverage with thanks Mc Elligotts Kia, Listowel Rd.,Tralee.. home of the award winning Kia Range in Kerry….’

Advertisement

Then from 4pm in Mallow, Kerry Ladies pay Cork in the Munster Final.

Live coverage on Radio Kerry with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

And On Sunday, The Kerry Hurlers travel to Tullamore in the Joe McDonagh Cup to take on Offaly from 1pm.

Advertisement

At the same with thanks to Lee Strand Milk, we'll bring live coverage of the Eirgrid All Ireland U20 Football final between Kerry and Tyrone from Portlaoise

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

5 changes for Munster ahead of Edinburgh clash
Advertisement
Irish driver joins McLaren development programme
Leeds and Norwich do battle in Championship play off semi final tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council responds to research finding Kerry road repairs are more expensive than Mayo
Man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply in North Kerry
5 changes for Munster ahead of Edinburgh clash
Council reviewing "effective partnership" proposal from Rose of Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus