Hectic weekend of action for intercounty sides with 4 live commentaries on Radio Kerry

We have 4 live matches on Radio Kerry this weekend.

On Saturday in the Sam Maguire, Kerry host Monaghan in Fitzgerald Stadium from 3pm.

Live coverage with thanks Mc Elligotts Kia, Listowel Rd.,Tralee.. home of the award winning Kia Range in Kerry….’

Then from 4pm in Mallow, Kerry Ladies pay Cork in the Munster Final.

Live coverage on Radio Kerry with thanks to Topline McCarthys Kenmare.

And On Sunday, The Kerry Hurlers travel to Tullamore in the Joe McDonagh Cup to take on Offaly from 1pm.

At the same with thanks to Lee Strand Milk, we'll bring live coverage of the Eirgrid All Ireland U20 Football final between Kerry and Tyrone from Portlaoise