Advertisement
News

Radio Kerry records one of its highest ever JNLR listenerships

May 16, 2024 14:55 By radiokerrynews
Radio Kerry records one of its highest ever JNLR listenerships
Share this article

Radio Kerry has recorded one of its highest listenerships ever according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures published today.

The station has increased its market share in Kerry from 50.9% to 54% of all radio listenership in the county.

Radio Kerry now has a weekly reach of 86,000 people.

Advertisement

Nationally the figures show that radio continues to enjoy huge listenership in Ireland with 91% of adults, including 87% of 15 to 34 year olds, listening every week.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued loyalty to the station.

She said that staff are extremely proud to represent Kerry and be a voice for Kerry people to tell their stories.

Advertisement

The increased figures mean Radio Kerry is also delivering a larger audience for advertisers across radio and digital channels.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Five Kerry exhibitors taking part in Bord Bia Bloom 2024
Advertisement
Fórsa rep says employers providing accommodation for staff not the answer to housing shortage
20 companies taking part in NDRC Pre-Accelerator Showcase in RDI Hub
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council responds to research finding Kerry road repairs are more expensive than Mayo
Man pleads guilty to possession of cocaine for sale or supply in North Kerry
5 changes for Munster ahead of Edinburgh clash
Council reviewing "effective partnership" proposal from Rose of Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus