Radio Kerry records one of its highest ever JNLR listenerships

Radio Kerry has recorded one of its highest listenerships ever according to the latest JNLR radio listenership figures published today.

The station has increased its market share in Kerry from 50.9% to 54% of all radio listenership in the county.

Radio Kerry now has a weekly reach of 86,000 people.

Advertisement

Nationally the figures show that radio continues to enjoy huge listenership in Ireland with 91% of adults, including 87% of 15 to 34 year olds, listening every week.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued loyalty to the station.

She said that staff are extremely proud to represent Kerry and be a voice for Kerry people to tell their stories.

Advertisement

The increased figures mean Radio Kerry is also delivering a larger audience for advertisers across radio and digital channels.