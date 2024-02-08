Advertisement
Increased listenership to Radio Kerry

Feb 8, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Feb 8, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
The number of people listening to Radio Kerry has increased according to the latest JNLR figures published today.

The station now has a weekly reach of 83,000 listeners in Kerry, up from 80,000.

The report, which covers the period from January to December 2023 shows that radio still enjoys huge listenership, with 91% of Irish adults, including 87% of 15 to 34 years olds listening to radio every week.

Over 2.2 million adults listen to their local or regional station every single weekday.

Radio Kerry General Manager Fiona Stack thanked listeners and advertisers for their continued support for the station and interaction with it on a daily basis.

