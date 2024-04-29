Kenmare, Listowel and Dingle have received almost 1 million euro in funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€500,000 has been announced for Kenmare - this funding will allow for the purchase and renovation of the former convent of the Poor Clares.

The Sisters of St Clare's property will be developed into a community space.

Ballybunion will receive €250,000 to enhance public realm space on the town's Main Street.

This will improve mobility, outdoor dining and connectivity.

€191,250 will be given to upgrade and enhance the entrance to Dingle Town Park.

Nationally, projects to revive rural town centres are set to receive €20 million in funding.

