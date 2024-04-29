Advertisement
News

Almost €1m for Kenmare, Listowel and Dingle

Apr 29, 2024 15:17 By radiokerrynews
Almost €1m for Kenmare, Listowel and Dingle
This building was a convent of the Sisters of St Clare from 1862 to 1993. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

Kenmare, Listowel and Dingle have received almost 1 million euro in funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

€500,000 has been announced for Kenmare - this funding will allow for the purchase and renovation of the former convent of the Poor Clares.

The Sisters of St Clare's property will be developed into a community space.

Advertisement

Ballybunion will receive €250,000 to enhance public realm space on the town's Main Street.

This will improve mobility, outdoor dining and connectivity.

€191,250  will be given to upgrade and enhance the entrance to Dingle Town Park.

Advertisement

Nationally, projects to revive rural town centres are set to receive €20 million  in funding.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Sinn Fein to launch its local elections campaign for Kerry tonight
Advertisement
Labour representative says urgent intervention needed to address housing crisis in Corca Dhuibhne
Local election candidate to prioritise housing if elected to Kerry County Council
Advertisement

Recommended

Sinn Fein to launch its local elections campaign for Kerry tonight
Labour representative says urgent intervention needed to address housing crisis in Corca Dhuibhne
Premier League clubs vote to introduce spending cap
Kerry duo back in training
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus