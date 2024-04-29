Advertisement
Appeal hearing for Everton's second points deduction expected in last week of season

Apr 29, 2024 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Appeal hearing for Everton's second points deduction expected in last week of season
The appeal hearing for Everton's second points deduction is expected to take place at the beginning of the last week of the current season.

The verdict on the second case of the club breaching Premier League financial rules is set to come before the final match of the campaign.

The Merseyside club was given a further two point penalty earlier this month - having already been docked six points for a first offence.

Everton secured their Premier League status by beating Brentford at the weekend.

