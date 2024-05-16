Advertisement
Sport

Leeds and Norwich do battle in Championship play off semi final tonight

May 16, 2024 12:52 By radiokerrysport
Leeds and Norwich do battle in Championship play off semi final tonight
Leeds United and Norwich City contest the second leg of their Championship play off semi final at Elland Road tonight.

The tie is goalless and kick off is at 8pm.

Leeds have never been promoted via the play offs before.

