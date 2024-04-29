Kerry Golf News & Results

Killarney

Ladies Open Day played on Thursday 25th April 2024 at Killarney Mahony’s Point

Sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring Collection

1st Joanne Bhamvra, Suzanne Doran, Colette Bradshaw, 64pts

2nd Sheila Crowley, Veronica O’Connor, Ann Courtney, 61pts (Last Nine Holes)

3rd Mary Looney, Breda Sheerin, Patricia Walsh, 61pts (Last Six Holes)

4th Susan Tong, Eileen Galbraith, Dolores McSweeney, 61pts

Longest Drive 14th Margaret Campion,

Nearest the Pin Colette Bradshaw,

Killarney Park Hotel 18 Hole Ladies Single Stableford Competition

played on Killeen Course on 27th & 28th April 2024

Overall, Winner

Joanne Creedon (12) 41pts

2nd

Sinead O’Shea (17) 40pts

Best Gross

Lisa Cullen 33pts

3rd

Maureen Creedon (17) 39pts Last Nine Holes

4th

Patricia Quane (36) 39pts

5th

Josephine O’Sullivan (21) 36pts Last Six Holes

Next Fixture will be 4th & 5th May 2024 Chairpersons Cup 18 Hole Single Stableford on Mahony’s Point.

Ballybunion

Mixed Scramble Competition Saturday 27th April 2024 Old Course

1st Danny Larkin (15.2), Mags O'Sullivan (17.7), John Shier (20.6) & Caroline Griffin (27.7)

56.2

2nd J OConnell (8.7), Shane O'Connor (13.3), Tom O'Donnell

(20.0) & Muireann O’ Sullivan (37.7)

60.2

Mens Singles sponsored by Darragh Goggin & Family Sunday 28th April 2024 Old Course

1st Brendan Stack (18) 42 pts

2nd Fergus Fitzmaurice (18) 40 pts (B9 23pts)

3rd Dot O’Gorman (7) 40 pts

Best Gross: Ronan Cross 31 pts

Category 1

1st Gary Scanlon (5) 34 pts

2nd Anthony Bennett (4) 32 pts (B9 14 B6 11)

Category 2

1st Jordan Ryan (12) 38 pts (B9 20pts)

2nd Michael Dee (9) 38 pts (B9 16pts)

3rd Cillian Beasley (9) 37 pts (B9 19pts)

Category 3

1st Gary Kavanagh (17) 37 pts (B9 21pts)

2nd Thomas Murphy (18) 37 pts (B9 18 pts)

3rd Eamon Hayes (18) 36 pts (B9 21pts)

Category 4

1st Patrick D Harnett (22) 37 pts

2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (21) 36 pts (B9 15 B6 9pts)

3rd Tommy Henchy (20) 36 pts (B9 15 B6 7pts)

Fixtures:

Sunday 5th May 2024 Captains Charity Day Mr. Gary Scanlon Old and Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Competition Tuesday 23rd April 2024 Cashen Course

1st Bernie Moloney (26) 35 Pts

2nd Mary O'Grady (30) 33 Pts

3rd Mary Fagan (22) 31 Pts (B9: 22 Pts)

4th Anne Marie Sexton (24) 31 Pts

Ladies 9 Hole Competition Tuesday 23rd April 2024 Cashen Course

1st Carmel Carroll (27) 21 Pts

Fixtures:

Saturday 4th May 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Coco Boutique Old Course

Tuesday 7th May 2024 Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day

Senior Men Competitions 25th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Ollie Kearnes (23) 33pts

2nd John Shire (20) 29pts B9-18

3rd Brend Williams (40) 29pts B9-18

Gross Dan Sheehan 25pts

4th Partrick Snr Carmody (26) 29pts B9-17

5th Tommy Henchy (16) 28pts B9-22

6th Eoin O Shaughnessy (14) 28pts B9-16

7th Finbarr O Keeffe (25) 28pts B9-16

8th Domnick Moriarty (24) 27pts B9-19

9th Timothy Houlihan (15) 27pts B9-17

10th Jonty Cross (24) 27pts B9-14

V. Tom M O Connor (17) 26pts B9-21

S.V. Michael M.P Farrell (22) 24pts B9-18

S.S.V. Michael Barrett (17) 23pts B9-16

Fixtures: Thursday 2nd May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:

Senior Ladies Competitions 26th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Muireann O'Sullivan(42) 19pts

2nd Stephanie O'Reilly(46) 18pts

3rd Toni Quilter(23) 17pts (Bk 9 7)

Fixtures: Friday 3rd May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

On April 27th & 28th we held the third round of the M D O'Shea Spring League,

The winners were :-

1st....Peter Wickham (10) 38

2nd.....Dan Cronin (11) 38

Division 1:-

1st... Jordanas Jonikaitis (8) 35

2nd.....Niall O'Brien (12) 35

Division 2:-

1st..... Jimmie Smith (17) 37

2nd....Lucas Cronin (18) 36

Division 3:-

1st .....John Nolan (26) 36

2nd ... Alius Brazeitis (25) 30

On Thursday last our seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were:-

1st ....... Donal Hayes 23 pts

2nd...... Ned Buckley 21 pts

3rd...... Denny Lucey 16 pts