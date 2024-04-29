Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Golf News & Results

Apr 29, 2024 12:54 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Golf News & Results
Killarney

Ladies Open Day played on Thursday 25th April 2024 at Killarney Mahony’s Point
Sponsored by O’Donoghue Ring Collection
1st Joanne Bhamvra, Suzanne Doran, Colette Bradshaw, 64pts
2nd Sheila Crowley, Veronica O’Connor, Ann Courtney, 61pts (Last Nine Holes)
3rd Mary Looney, Breda Sheerin, Patricia Walsh, 61pts (Last Six Holes)
4th Susan Tong, Eileen Galbraith, Dolores McSweeney, 61pts
Longest Drive 14th Margaret Campion,
Nearest the Pin Colette Bradshaw,

Killarney Park Hotel 18 Hole Ladies Single Stableford Competition
played on Killeen Course on 27th & 28th April 2024
Overall, Winner
Joanne Creedon (12) 41pts
2nd
Sinead O’Shea (17) 40pts
Best Gross
Lisa Cullen 33pts
3rd
Maureen Creedon (17) 39pts Last Nine Holes
4th
Patricia Quane (36) 39pts
5th
Josephine O’Sullivan (21) 36pts Last Six Holes

Next Fixture will be 4th & 5th May 2024 Chairpersons Cup 18 Hole Single Stableford on Mahony’s Point.

Ballybunion

Mixed Scramble Competition Saturday 27th April 2024 Old Course

1st Danny Larkin (15.2), Mags O'Sullivan (17.7), John Shier (20.6) & Caroline Griffin (27.7)
56.2

2nd J OConnell (8.7), Shane O'Connor (13.3), Tom O'Donnell
(20.0) & Muireann O’ Sullivan (37.7)

60.2

Mens Singles sponsored by Darragh Goggin & Family Sunday 28th April 2024 Old Course

1st Brendan Stack (18) 42 pts
2nd Fergus Fitzmaurice (18) 40 pts (B9 23pts)
3rd Dot O’Gorman (7) 40 pts
Best Gross: Ronan Cross 31 pts
Category 1
1st Gary Scanlon (5) 34 pts
2nd Anthony Bennett (4) 32 pts (B9 14 B6 11)
Category 2
1st Jordan Ryan (12) 38 pts (B9 20pts)
2nd Michael Dee (9) 38 pts (B9 16pts)
3rd Cillian Beasley (9) 37 pts (B9 19pts)
Category 3
1st Gary Kavanagh (17) 37 pts (B9 21pts)
2nd Thomas Murphy (18) 37 pts (B9 18 pts)
3rd Eamon Hayes (18) 36 pts (B9 21pts)
Category 4
1st Patrick D Harnett (22) 37 pts
2nd Jody Fitzmaurice (21) 36 pts (B9 15 B6 9pts)
3rd Tommy Henchy (20) 36 pts (B9 15 B6 7pts)

Fixtures:
Sunday 5th May 2024 Captains Charity Day Mr. Gary Scanlon Old and Cashen Course

Ladies Competitions

Ladies Competition Tuesday 23rd April 2024 Cashen Course

1st Bernie Moloney (26) 35 Pts
2nd Mary O'Grady (30) 33 Pts
3rd Mary Fagan (22) 31 Pts (B9: 22 Pts)
4th Anne Marie Sexton (24) 31 Pts

Ladies 9 Hole Competition Tuesday 23rd April 2024 Cashen Course

1st Carmel Carroll (27) 21 Pts

Fixtures:
Saturday 4th May 2024 Ladies Competition Sponsored by Coco Boutique Old Course
Tuesday 7th May 2024 Ladies Newcastle West Exchange Day

Senior Men Competitions 25th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Ollie Kearnes (23) 33pts
2nd John Shire (20) 29pts B9-18
3rd Brend Williams (40) 29pts B9-18
Gross Dan Sheehan 25pts
4th Partrick Snr Carmody (26) 29pts B9-17
5th Tommy Henchy (16) 28pts B9-22
6th Eoin O Shaughnessy (14) 28pts B9-16
7th Finbarr O Keeffe (25) 28pts B9-16
8th Domnick Moriarty (24) 27pts B9-19
9th Timothy Houlihan (15) 27pts B9-17
10th Jonty Cross (24) 27pts B9-14
V. Tom M O Connor (17) 26pts B9-21
S.V. Michael M.P Farrell (22) 24pts B9-18
S.S.V. Michael Barrett (17) 23pts B9-16

Fixtures: Thursday 2nd May 2024 Seniors Competition Cashen Course

Senior Ladies Competitions:
Senior Ladies Competitions 26th April 2024 Cashen Course:

1st Muireann O'Sullivan(42) 19pts
2nd Stephanie O'Reilly(46) 18pts
3rd Toni Quilter(23) 17pts (Bk 9 7)

Fixtures: Friday 3rd May 2024 Senior Ladies Competition Cashen Course

Ross

On April 27th & 28th we held the third round of the M D O'Shea Spring League,
The winners were :-
1st....Peter Wickham (10) 38
2nd.....Dan Cronin (11) 38
Division 1:-
1st... Jordanas Jonikaitis (8) 35
2nd.....Niall O'Brien (12) 35
Division 2:-
1st..... Jimmie Smith (17) 37
2nd....Lucas Cronin (18) 36
Division 3:-
1st .....John Nolan (26) 36
2nd ... Alius Brazeitis (25) 30

On Thursday last our seniors held their weekly 9 hole competition.

The winners were:-
1st ....... Donal Hayes 23 pts
2nd...... Ned Buckley 21 pts
3rd...... Denny Lucey 16 pts

