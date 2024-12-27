Two games in the Premier League this evening

After Liverpool moved 7 points clear at the top of the table yesterday, Fourth-placed Arsenal have the chance to cut the deficit to 6 points when they host Ipswich tonight.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he's looking at ways to creatively deal with the absence of injured winger Bukayo Saka.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna says this evening's Premier League game at Arsenal will be a test of their character

Elsewhere Brighton look to end a five-game winless run when they host Brentford this evening at the Amex.