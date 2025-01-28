Twins selected for England against Ireland; No Ireland injury worries for Pendergast

Twins Tom and Ben Curry have been selected in the back row for England's Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

It will be the first time the flankers will feature together in the starting fifteen.

Harlequins wing Cadan Murley will make his debut while scrum-half Alex Mitchell has recovered from a knee injury to start.

Maro Itoje will captain England for the first time, having taken over from Jamie George.

Ireland backs coach Andrew Goodman has confirmed there are no injury worries around Sam Prendergast ahead of Saturday's clash with England.

The Leinster out-half trained with heavy strapping on his leg earlier today, but participated fully in the session.

Connacht's Eanna McCarthy will captain Ireland in their under-20s Six Nations clash with England on Thursday night.

All three of the players named in the front row - Alex Usanov, Henry Walker and Alex Mullan - featured in last year's campaign.

Thursday's game takes place at Virgin Media Park in Cork.