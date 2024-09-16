Tralee Parnells weekly notes

U11 Hurling

Our under 11 boys had a change in their training schedule last week as they swapped Caherselee for an adventure walk in Ballyseedy woods followed by pizza and a puck around. A big thank you to our U11 coach Niall Hayles of Brio Brunch for organising, Sean Street Pizza for supplying the delicious pizza and to Clifford's Cash and Carry for supplying the drinks. A great evening had by all.

On Sunday the boys stepped into the unknown as they participated in the Con O Calahane Memorial tournament hosted by Na Piarsaigh Limerick playing. The boys were up against the hurling heavy weights of Munster including the hosts Na Piarsaigh of Limerick, Na Pairsaigh of Cork, Newport of Tipperary, Sixmilebridge of Clare and Ballygunnar of Waterford. The coaches were really proud of all the boys who played some fantastic hurling, displayed great heart and courage with them being highly completive in all games and even winning some along the way. This was a fantastic opportunity for our club to participate in the tournament and we would like to thank the Na Pairsaigh club for an extremely warm welcome in what was an exceptionally well run competition. A special thank you to all who traveled and helped out the group along throughout the day.

U13 Camogie

Well done to our Under 13 Camogie team who reached the final of the Aoibeann Duffy memorial blitz which was held on Saturday in Kilmoyley and hosted by Cillard Camogie Club. The girls played fantastic camogie all day and battled all the way to the final whistle loosing narrowly to a very strong Causeway team. Well done to Nuala and all in Cillard Camogie Club for organising a fantastic tournament.

Golf Classic

Tralee Parnells held its 2nd Golf Classic on Friday, 6th September in Beaufort Golf Club. Twenty six teams took part on the day and a very enjoyable day out was had by everyone. The course was in superb condition and the weather conditions were very favourable. This led to some fine scoring by all the teams. When all the scores were added up the following were the results:

1st Prize: 4 Ball in Dooks Golf Club - Leahys Pharmacy (John Slattery, Eamon Fitzgerald, William O'Connor, Jim Crowley) - 104 points – winning it for the second year in a row

2nd Prize: 4 * €100 Topline Vouchers - Fexco (Denis Cleary, Barry O’Sullivan, Andrew McCarthy, Ivo O’Sullivan) - 91 points (best back 9)

3rd Prize: 4 Ball in Beaufort Golf Club – Kerry Group (John O’Brien, Conor McGibney, Oisin McGibney, Bobby Byrne) - 91 points

4th Prize: 4 * €50 Ryles / Sean Hussey Menswear Vouchers – Morgan O’Connell / Haulie Kerins (Morgan O’Connell, Liam Kingston, Haulie Kerins, Anne Kerins) - 91 points

5th Prize: 4 * Bottles Wine – Bons Secours (Emma Leahy, Tim Leahy, Dermot Healy, Pat Williams) - 90 points

6th Prize: 4 * Golf umbrellas – Cadogan O’Regan (Jim Donovan, Brendan Long, Dermot O’Connor, Con O’Connor) – 89 points

Nearest the Pin: Dermot O’Connor -Rose Hotel Lunch Voucher for 2

Longest Drive: Tim Leahy – Lunch for 2 in Kirbys Brogue Inn

The club would like to thank all our teams & hole/tee sponsors, as well as our Prize sponsors. Also a big thank you to Horans Fruit & Veg & Cliffords Cash & Carry for the treats on the day and Barry Print for supplying the bags. We are very appreciative of all the sponsorship we received which will help us to continue to upgrade our facilities at our new Academy pitch, Pairc na Darach, at the Tralee Sports Complex and make it a centre of excellence for Juvenile hurling in Tralee.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club would like to extend sincere belated sympathies to Mike O'Halloran on the passing of his father. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílí.

Congratulations

Congratulations to the Marcy Mounthawk Senior Camogie team on their victory over Presentation Tralee in the first round of the Kerry Colleges Hannah Scollard Cup! Tralee Parnells were well represented on the team.

Lotto

Our club lotto took place on Monday evening 9th September. The numbers drawn were: 8, 10, 15, 19. There was no jackpot winner. Gerard O Connell won the lucky dip prize of €25. Next draw: 23rd September. For just €5 players have three changes of winning the jackpot. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. Thank you for your continued support, the Lotto Committee