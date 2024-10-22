Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Fundamental Movement Workshops

We had another great turnout for the younger age session on Tuesday evening at the CBS Primary School Hall. This workshop is a fun programme designed to develop the fundamental movements needed for health, hurling and camogie with lots of fun games focusing on agility, balance, coordination, running, jumping, throwing and catching to name a few. The last workshop session takes place this Tuesday 22nd at the CBS Primary School Hall with 1st-3rd classes (boys & girls) starting at 6pm. All are welcome. No hurleys or helmets required.

Club AGM

The club is holding it's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the Meadowlands Hotel on Friday November 15th at 7:30pm. All members are welcome and encouraged to attend. As a number of the outgoing executive are not seeking re-election, we are looking for new faces to come on board for 2025. It is important to have fresh faces with fresh ideas to further develop the club. No previous experience is necessary, training will be provided and outgoing role-holders will be available to ensure a smooth transition. The nomination forms have been emailed out to all members and we ask to have them returned by Monday 11th at the latest. If anyone wishes to discuss what's involved, feel free to contact any member of the current Executive.

Scór na nÓg

We are looking for children of secondary school age to represent the club in the up-coming Scór na nÓg county final which will take place on Nov 9th. If any one is interested in representing the club please contact Damien Kissane on 0830486976. The Events for Scór include: Figure/Ceilí Dancing, Solo Singing, Ballad Group, Recitation/ Scèalaìocht, Novelty act/ Nuachleas, Instrumental Music, Set Dancing, Table Quiz.

Sympathy

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club are very sadden to hear of the passing of Dolores Gardiner, grandmother of our Under 9 player Oisín Bourke. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gardiner family and their friends at this time

Lotto

Our lotto draw takes place every second Monday evening at 8pm. You can buy one line for €2 or three for €5. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto. All proceeds go towards the running of the Club. Thank you for your support, the Lotto Committee