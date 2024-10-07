Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes

Academy Awards Night

Our end of season night took place in CBS primary school last Friday night, where our young hurlers and camogie players were presented with their awards by our very successful camogie & hurling Féile teams, followed by a disco and very motivating speeches - it is a night that will be remembered for some time. Thank you to everyone who gave their time throughout the year and to the parents & players for attending. Also thank you to Tralee CBS Primary for use of the venue.

Fundamental Movement Workshops

The club will be beginning fundamental movement workshops every Tuesday for the next number of weeks for Primary School children in CBS Primary Hall. This will be a fun programme to develop the fundamental movements needed for health, hurling and camogie with lots of fun games focusing on Agility, Balance, Coordination, Running, Jumping, throwing and catching to name a few. Workshops kick off on Tuesday 8th October at 6pm for 1st-3rd classes (boys & girls) and from 7pm for 4th-6th classes. All are welcome. No hurleys or helmets required.

U14 Camogie

Well done on Sunday to our U14 camogie players on another great game against a strong and skillful Cillard team. Hopefully the final game of the season will be played next Sunday the 13th to round off a great season for this bunch of players. Our thanks to Cillard and to referee John Hennessy

Under 21

Our Under 21s will play their County Championship quarter final on the weekend of 11/12/13 October vs Crotta/Kilmoyley in Caherslee.

Scór na nÓg

Scór na nÓg county final takes place Nov 9th.

If any one is interested please contact Damien Kissane on 0830486976

The Events for Scór are:

Figure/Ceilí Dancing

Solo Singing

Ballad Group

Recitation/ Scèalaìocht

Novelty act/ Nuachleas

Instrumental Music

Set Dancing

Table Quiz.

Lotto

Many thanks to all the parents that supported the Club Lotto at last Friday’s Juvenile awards! If you missed out, you can play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto All proceeds go towards the running of the Club so please support.