Advertisement
Sport

Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes

Oct 7, 2024 15:16 By radiokerrysport
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club Weekly Notes
Tralee Parnells U14 camogie team that played Cillard last Sunday
Share this article

Academy Awards Night
Our end of season night took place in CBS primary school last Friday night, where our young hurlers and camogie players were presented with their awards by our very successful camogie & hurling Féile teams, followed by a disco and very motivating speeches - it is a night that will be remembered for some time. Thank you to everyone who gave their time throughout the year and to the parents & players for attending. Also thank you to Tralee CBS Primary for use of the venue.

Fundamental Movement Workshops
The club will be beginning fundamental movement workshops every Tuesday for the next number of weeks for Primary School children in CBS Primary Hall. This will be a fun programme to develop the fundamental movements needed for health, hurling and camogie with lots of fun games focusing on Agility, Balance, Coordination, Running, Jumping, throwing and catching to name a few. Workshops kick off on Tuesday 8th October at 6pm for 1st-3rd classes (boys & girls) and from 7pm for 4th-6th classes. All are welcome. No hurleys or helmets required.

U14 Camogie
Well done on Sunday to our U14 camogie players on another great game against a strong and skillful Cillard team. Hopefully the final game of the season will be played next Sunday the 13th to round off a great season for this bunch of players. Our thanks to Cillard and to referee John Hennessy

Advertisement

Under 21
Our Under 21s will play their County Championship quarter final on the weekend of 11/12/13 October vs Crotta/Kilmoyley in Caherslee.

Scór na nÓg

Scór na nÓg county final takes place Nov 9th.

Advertisement

If any one is interested please contact Damien Kissane on 0830486976

The Events for Scór are:

Figure/Ceilí Dancing

Advertisement

Solo Singing

Ballad Group

Recitation/ Scèalaìocht

Advertisement

Novelty act/ Nuachleas

Instrumental Music

Set Dancing

Advertisement

Table Quiz.

Lotto
Many thanks to all the parents that supported the Club Lotto at last Friday’s Juvenile awards! If you missed out, you can play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto All proceeds go towards the running of the Club so please support.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Greg Cunningham to miss remainder of season
Advertisement
City win APT legal fight with Premier League
Kelleher and O’Brien major doubts for Leinster date with Munster
Advertisement

Recommended

Greg Cunningham to miss remainder of season
Mitchelstown Trained Crafty Shivoo terrific winner of BarOne Racing Irish Laurels
Eleven Kerry organisations to get total of over €650,000
Gardaí detect four men with dogs were allegedly hunting hares in North Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus