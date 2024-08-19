Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

Rose of Tralee Buster Fundraiser

There was a great attendance at Kingdom Greyhound track this afternoon as Tralee Parnells hosted their annual Family Fun Day for the Rose of Tralee festival. The Roses, their escorts and Rosebuds were also in attendance. Highlight of the day was the Tralee Parnells Buster Race sponsored by Rose Travel. The ticket with the winning combination (145326) had been unsold so all sold tickets were entered into a draw for the €500 1st prize. Kerry Rose Emer Dineen did the honours and the lucky winner was Senior player Gearoid O’Doherty. Well done Doc! A massive thank you to all the families, managers, coaches, players, and volunteers who supported the fundraiser and to those who attended on the day. Over €3,000 was raised through these efforts.

U13 Camogie

Caherslee was a hub of excitement last Saturday with 9 teams taking part in the Inaugural U13 Rose Blitz. Tralee Parnells was one of 6 Kerry clubs that participated along with visiting teams Douglas GAA Club Ballybrown Camogie Club and Templeglantine Camogie Club for the U13 blitz. A visit from the Roses and their Escorts at 11.30am was a huge hit with all the players and their families and added to buzz of the day. The Parnells players had great fun testing out the goalkeeping skills of all the escorts. Ballybrown and Templeglantine topped their respective groups and met in the Rose Cup with Ballybrown running out winners after an excellent display of Camogie. On pitch 2 it was left to Cillard and Causeway to contest the Rose Shield where Causeway secured the win.

Well done to all who participated - it was a great day with some great skills on show for such young girls. The future of Camogie is definitely bright. Thanks to Kerry Camogie for organising a great event.

Minor Camogie

Hard luck to our Minor ladies last Tuesday night who had a Trojan battle against Causeway in the Minor League.

Played in ideal conditions in Causeway it was an exciting game from start to finish. Tralee Parnells held the lead a half time. But unfortunately with only a small panel we ran out of steam at the end of full time, but it wasn’t without leaving everything on the pitch and Causeway came away with the win. Thanks to referee Tommy Geurin and well done to Causeway and thanks for a thrilling game.

Well done to our Minor player Emma Dunican and her Munster teammates last Saturday in their win over Leinster.

U11 Hurling

Well done to our u11 boys who made the early morning trip to Kilgarvan last Saturday to play the hosts Kenmare/Kilgarvan in a very competitive game. A big thanks to all the parents who travelled to support these young boys.

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club is holding its second golf classic on Friday 6th September in Beaufort Golf Club. A team of 4 costs €300. Tee and Hole sponsorship opportunities also available. So swap the Hurleys for the golf clubs that day and enjoy a great day out to drive on Tralee Parnells club and develop our underage facilities so that we can compete with the best. Text 0878377969 to book in a team . All proceeds go towards developing our facilities in Parc na Darach in Tralee Sports Complex.

Condolences

Tralee Parnells would like to offer our sincere condolences to our Registrar Kieran Fitzgerald and his family on the recent death of Kieran's brother, Pat. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílís.