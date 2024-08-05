Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U11 Hurling

Well done to our u11s who had another epic match during the week as they were up against Dr Crokes in the sunshine in Caherslee. Thank you to Grainne Diggins for refereeing the match.

U15 Hurling

In an epic battle under glorious sunshine in Kilmoyley, our under-15 team faced Ballyheigue in the Div 1 County League final on Tuesday evening of last week. Despite a valiant effort over sixty minutes, our lads couldn't overcome Ballyheigue, who emerged as deserved winners of a thrilling contest. The team showed great spirit and determination, making the club proud with their performance. Congratulations to Ballyheigue on their victory.

Minor Hurling

Our minor squad will take on Crotta O'Neills in the County Championship semi-final this Thursday at 7pm at Crotta O'Neills Dromakee. We hope to see lots of support in what promises to be a cracking game.

Camogie League

Our U14’s and Minor Camogie teams faced Abbeykillix in their respective County League fixtures at Crotta O'Neills during the week. There was some fantastic camogie played with great team performances from both age groups. Many thanks to Abbeykillix and Crotta G.A.A. for hosting and to referee Liam Goggin

Buster Fundraiser

In what has now become an annual event, the club will be hosting a Family fun afternoon at Tralee Greyhound track on Sat 17th of August as part of the Rose of Tralee Festival. This is a key fundraiser for the Academy section of the club to cover ongoing costs. Tickets are €10 which provides entry to the track on the day and the possibility of winning €500 if the ticket matches the winning combination in the Parnells Buster race that day. Roses and rosebuds will be present on the day also so it is a great opportunity to get photos. There will also be face painting, a bouncy castle and other fun activities for young and old. The club is asking everyone to support this club fundraiser for a great family day out during the festival. Tickets will be available during this weeks Summer Camp from 29th-31st July in Caherslee as well as every Tuesday and Friday evening at the Academy training or from any of the Managers or coaches. For more information, check out Tralee Parnells Facebook page

Kerry Camogie

The Kerry U15 squad had another busy weekend as they took part in a blitz at Portlaoise. Well done to club players Georgia Kennedy, Orla Costello, Aoibhin O Sullivan, Evie O Sullivan, Emma Gaynor, Jessica Leen ( Joint Captain) and Eimear Dillane as Kerry were runners up in the Cup Final against a strong Kildare side . This was another great day of camogie in preparation for their All Ireland on August 24th

Congratulations

Congratulations to the Kerry Ladies Football squad and to managers Declan and Daragh as the ladies who won the Brendan Martin Cup in Croke Park. A fantastic achievement after losing the previous two finals.

Olympic Gold

Congratulations to the Chute family on a fantastic result at the Olympic Acquatic centre as Hubert Kos won gold in the 200m backstroke competition. Hubert is a nephew of Camogie PRO Suzanne Chute a first cousin of our camogie stars Anna and Sarah chute

Lotto

Last week's lotto numbers: 5, 7, 15, 24. There was no winner of the jackpot of €1000. Congratulations to Mike Quinn who won the lucky dip prize of €25. The next draw takes place on the 12th August. The lotto committee would like to thank all participants for their continued support. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/products/tralee-parnells-gaa-lotto