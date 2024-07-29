Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Advertisement

Minor Hurling

Parnells minors took on St Brendan’s in Ardfert last Thursday evening in the 1/4 Final of the Co Championship. Having been beaten in the Co League final the previous week, the boys were looking to bounce back quickly. They got off to a slow start however and St Brendan’s raced in to a 1-1 to no score lead thanks to a goal from midfielder Eoin Flaherty. Parnells started to come into the game with points from Dan Maloney and Fionan Ryan and the steady free taking of Eoghan Costello edged them ahead. However another goal by Flaherty where he breezed through the Parnells defence to smash the ball to the net had the teams level at half time Parnells 0-10 St Brendan’s 2-4.

The second half started with both sides sharing points but Parnells gradually started to get on top. Liam O’Connell, now positioned at the edge of the square, was impeded as he made his way towards goal and Costello raised a green flag with the resultant penalty. St Brendan’s were always dangerous and Cian Harris in the Parnells goal had to be sharp when Flaherty went for goal from a close in free. Brody Leen scored from the 65. There was still only 2 points in it with time almost up when a Parnells sideline cut was floated in which deceived the Brendan’s keeper and eventually ended up in the net. John Ross blew the final whistle soon after and Parnells had just done enough to progress to the semifinal. Final score: Tralee Parnells 2-14 St. Brendan’s 2-9. A good result but Parnells know more will be required to get to a Co Championship final.

U11 Hurling

Our U-11 boys had a busy week last week. On Wednesday evening the boys had a fantastic game against an excellent Rathmore team at home Caherslee. Both teams put on a superb display of hurling. Thank you to Donnacha Buttimer for refereeing the match. The team then traveled to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Friday to play three matches against Tubber of Clare, Doon and Na Piarsaigh of Limerick. The lads played three tremendous games with the quality of passing, tackling, striking and score getting worthy of the Munster championship venue. A massive thank you to all the parents who traveled to Limerick to support the boys.

U9 Hurling

Our under 9's hosted a blitz in Caherslee during the week where we had teams from Ballyheigue, Kilmoyley and Lixnaw. As always, there were some great hurling skills on display, with two teams provided by each club it made for an exciting few games of hurling. Thank you to all the coaches, parents and players who make these blitz's possible, the refreshments provided by the club also went down a treat with the children.

Kerry U14 Camogie

Well done to the Kerry U14s and management who took part in the Orla McDonagh Blitz at the weekend. A special mention to manager David Brick and to club players Evie O Sullivan, Sophie Brick, Sarah Chute, Aoibhinn Hennessy, Abby Crowley, Ciara Trant and Clodagh Culloty.

Buster Fundraiser

In what has now become an annual event, the club will be hosting a Family fun afternoon at Tralee Greyhound track on Sat 17th of August as part of the Rose of Tralee Festival. This is a key fundraiser for the Academy section of the club to cover ongoing costs. Tickets are €10 which provides entry to the track on the day and the possibility of winning €500 if the ticket matches the winning combination in the Parnells Buster race that day. Roses and rosebuds will be present on the day also so it is a great opportunity to get photos. There will also be face painting, a buncy castle and other fun activities for young and old. The club is asking everyone to support this club fundraiser for a great family day out during the festival. Tickets will be available during this weeks Summer Camp from 29th-31st July in Caherslee as well as every Tuesday and Friday evening at the Academy training or from any of the Managers or coaches. For more information, check out Tralee Parnells Facebook page

Healthy Club Initiative

As part of our Healthy Club initiative, our young hurling and camogie players availed of free cardiac screening provided by the Dillon Quirke Foundation last Thursday in Tralee CBS. The Dillon Quirke Foundation was set up in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th of August 2022 in Semple Stadium. Many thanks to Catriona, Tara and Kevin from our Healthy Clubs Committee for organising and to Tralee CBS for providing the facilities.