Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U12 Camogie

The girls enjoyed a fantastic evening of Camogie at The Spa GAA Club Killarney during the week when Killarney Camogie Club facilitated a six game in blitz. There were some great displays of fantastic Camogie skills demonstrated by all teams involved. A huge thank you to Killarney Camogie club and to every team that participated.

U14 Camogie

The U14’s had another challenging but sporting game against a fast Sliabh Luachra team with a strong wind blowing which tested the skill set of both teams. A massive thank you to the referee on the night Diarmuid Brennan and to Sliabh Luachra for hosting the game.

U15 Hurling

In a thrilling North Kerry A Championship clash, our Under 15 hurlers emerged victorious against a very talented Abbeydorney Hurling Club side. Despite being down a few starters, Parnells managed to secure a hard-fought win by the narrowest of margins. The

game began with Parnells making some basic errors, which Abbeydorney capitalised on effectively. By halftime, Parnells found themselves trailing by five points with the scoreboard reading 0-08 to 0-03 in favour of Abbeydorney. Our team struggled to find their

rhythm, and it seemed like a tough uphill battle awaited in the second half. However, halftime proved to be a pivotal moment. After a much-needed break with orange slices and motivational words from the management team, Parnells came back rejuvenated. The

second half saw a significant improvement in their work rate and a reduction in mistakes. Luke Hanafin, in particular, began to influence the game significantly, scoring some spectacular points that lifted the team's spirits. The decisive moment came late

in the game when Parnells scored a crucial goal. This turned the tide in their favour and despite a valiant effort from Abbeydorney, Parnells held on to secure a 1-point victory. The final score was 1-09 to 0-11. Hard luck to Abbeydorney, who played exceptionally

well and arguably deserved something from the game. Overall, it was a great display of resilience and determination from our Under 15 hurlers, showing that even when down, they can come back stronger and fight for the win.

Minor Hurling

Our minor hurlers had a win over Crotta O'Neills on Sunday morning in Caherslee in the division one County League.

Summer Camp

The club will hold a summer Hurling and Camogie camp for children aged 5 to 13. The camp will run from Monday 29th to Wednesday 31st July from 10am to 1pm at Caherslee GAA grounds. Spaces are limited so secure your child's spot now at https://shorturl.at/3Lvr7. €20 for Club members, €40 non club members. Any club member who brings along a non-member friend will have their €20 fee refunded.

Healthy Club Initiative

The club is running a free cardiac screening event on July 18th in CBS Tralee. This service is part of our Healthy Club initiative being provided by the Dillon Quirke Foundation. The Dillon Quirke Foundation was set up in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th of August 2022 in Semple Stadium. Places are limited so please register early. Many thanks to of Catriona Crowley, our Healthy Clubs Officer for organising. https://bookings.ameds.ie/booking/from-code?code=Tralee24

Kerry Camogie

It was a busy weekend for our county players with Evie O Sullivan, Ciara Trant, Clodagh Culloty, Sophie Brick and Sarah Chute taking part in the Kerry U14 Munster development blitz in Waterford on Saturday. Kerry reached the final where they were very competitive but with a small panel on the day they simply ran out of steam and were defeated by Waterford. Meanwhile, on Sunday the Kerry U15s were playing at Kilmoyley GAA club where they faced Clare. Parnells players Jessica Leen, Aoibhin O Sullivan, Orla Costello, Siofra Murphy, Emma Gaynor and Georgia Kennedy represented their county and came away with a win.