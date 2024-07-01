Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Senior Hurling

Next Friday night in Abbeydorney at 7pm, our senior hurlers take on St Brendan's in the preliminary quarter-final of the Co Senior Hurling Championship. As the competition enters the knock-out stage, we will be looking for everyone to get behind the team and give them their full support. Hopefully the lads can put in a performance that will carry them through to the ¼ final for the first time.

U9 Hurling

On a glorious evening last Tuesday, Tralee Parnells Under 9's travelled to Ballyheigue for a blitz where they faced Kilmoyley, Abbeydorney, Causeway and the hosts Ballyheigue. Both teams enjoyed 4 games of hurling and played their hearts out, big improvements in pucking and pick ups were great to see. A great few saves were witnessed also, keep up the practising at home. Training continues on Friday at 6pm in Caherslee.

U10 & U12 Camogie

Our U10 & U12 camogie players had a super training session last Monday evening in the glorious sunshine. All new players welcome every Monday 6-7pm.

Minor Camogie

Round 1 of the Minor County League begins on Thursday July 4th away to Killarney. Contact Suzanne Chute for more information.

U16 Kerry Camogie

Well done to club Players Caoilainn Culloo, Anna Chute (JC), Eimear Dillane, Jessica Leen, Orla Costello, Anna O Sullivan, Emma Gaynor, Georgia Kennedy and Siofra Murphy that represented Kerry vs Meath in the All-Ireland U16 Championship last Sunday.

Summer Camp

The club will hold a summer Hurling and Camogie camp for children aged 5 to 13. The camp will run from Monday 29th to Wednesday 31st July from 10am to 1pm at Caherslee GAA grounds. Spaces are limited so secure your child's spot now at https://member.clubforce.com/memberships_cart_m.asp?LL_ID=3011. €20 for Club members, €40 non club members

Healthy Club Initiative

The club is running a free cardiac screening event on July 18th in CBS Tralee. This service is part of our Healthy Club initiative being provided by the Dillon Quirke Foundation. The Dillon Quirke Foundation was set up in honour of Dillon Quirke who collapsed during a hurling match and died of SADS on the 5th of August 2022 in Semple Stadium. Places are limited so please register early. Many thanks to of Catriona Crowley, our Healthy Clubs Officer for organising.

https://bookings.ameds.ie/booking/from-code?code=Tralee24

Sympathies

On behalf of everyone at the club, we express our condolences to the family of the late Micheál O Muircheartaigh - a true Gael and lover of hurling.