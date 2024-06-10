Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

Senior Hurling

Next Friday in Austin Stacks Park at 7:30pm, our Senior hurlers will make history as they make their Senior Hurling Championship debut in the modern era of the club against Lixnaw, last year's beaten finalists. During the original era of the club at the beginning of the 20th century, Parnells actually won the Kerry County Championship on 2 occasions, in 1918 & 1919. Now comes the turn of the current team to play at the top level in Kerry hurling. We wish captain Tadhg Brick, Manager Martin Downes and all the team and management every success in what promises to be a great occasion. We are asking all club members, young and old, to come along to Stacks Park on Friday evening, wear your club colours and lend your noise and support to the team.

Féile

Our under 15 hurling and camogie teams now know their opposition in the group stages of Feile on the 22nd of June.

The hurlers will play Bunclody of Wexford and Trim of Meath in Group 2 Division 2 in Bunclody.

The camogie team will play Crossmaglen of Armagh, St Anne's of Waterford and Gusserane O'Rahillys of Wexford in the group stages of Div 3.

If anyone wants to contribute to our ongoing fundraiser, you can do so on the gofundme page https://gofund.me/e01d6f03

Camán to Croker

Last Sunday 9th June, our Tralee Parnells U12s made the long trip to Croke Park to represent Kerry in the Camogie Association's Allianz Ireland Camán to Croker annual event, which this year coincided with the Camogie Association's 120th anniversary celebrations. The girls had a memorable day out displaying their skills on the hallowed Croke Park turf and getting a tour of the stadium. Well done to all players and mentors - memories made!

U10 Hurling

Our u10 Parnells Team had a few great games against Ardfert, Kilmoyley and Ballyheigue last Sunday morning. Thanks to Ballyheigue for hosting.

U10/12 Camogie

Well done to our U10/12s who played in a blitz during the week in Causeway against Causeway, Killarney and Cillard. Great for our rising stars to get valuable game time and they certainly looked as if they enjoyed themselves! Well done to all the players and coaches and thanks to Causeway for organising

U13 Camogie

Our U13s played a great game of Camogie last Wednesday night against a strong and competitive Cillard side. Huge thanks to the opposition for a very sporting game and to the referee Tommy Guerin for officiating on the night

Kerry Camogie

Well done to the Kerry Camogie Senior team that had another great win in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship last Saturday against Kildare. That's 3 wins from 3 now!