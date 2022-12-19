Success for Kingdom Swimmers at Irish National Winter SC Championships

The annual Irish National Winter SC Championships took place last week with Kingdom SC represented by three swimmers -Rory Boyd in the 50,100 and 200 backstroke as well as 400m IM , Cian Mason in 50,100 and 200 butterfly & Mariia Maryntseva in the 200 butterfly.

A spectacular three days of racing saw no less than 11 Irish Records broken and our own Kingdom swimmers holding their own against the cream of the country's swimming talent in the Sport Ireland NAC.

Our three swimmers qualified for a total of 4 finals (2 transitional finals for Cian, 1 each for Mariia & Rory) and clocked PBs across a number of their respective events.

Highlights included a new PB from Cian Mason in the Transition final of the 200m fly of 2.10.8, followed by another PB in the 50m fly and breaking the 1 minute barrier SC for the first time qualifying for the junior final 100m fly.

Maria Marytnseva continued her successful season of swimming ,delivering another fantastic performance in the final of the 200m fly.

Strong performances over the 3 days by Rory Boyd including a new pb pf 2.12 in the 200m back transition final.

Quote from Ger McDonnell , Head Coach-

"With some outstanding swimming at the meet, where for the very first time an Irish person posted a European record(Daniel Wiffen), it was hugely encouraging to see the 3 swimmers from the Kingdom mix it with the big guns. Cian, Rory and Mariia have done themselves and the club proud with each attaining a final place . Super pbs and the future looks bright!! "