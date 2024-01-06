Advertisement
Sport

Success For Kerry Dog At Shelbourne Park

Jan 6, 2024 12:36 By radiokerrysport
Success For Kerry Dog At Shelbourne Park
Knockeen Dawn, owned by Daniel O'Rahilly from Castleisland won last night's 2nd race from Trap 6 at Shelbourne Park in 28.73.

There's a 10 race card tonight at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tralee getting underway at 7.46.

