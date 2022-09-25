Advertisement
Splikova Wins Irish Open, Maguire Ties For 4th

Sep 25, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
A battling performance from Leona Maguire has come up just short at the final round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open this evening.

A strong back nine put the Cavan woman back in contention before just running out of holes at Dromoland Castle.

She finished with a four under round of 68 to end on 13 under par and one shot off the lead.

The Solheim Cup star started the weekend ten back and had been looking to become the first home golfer to win the event.

Klara Spilkova of the Czech Republic emerged as the winner after a three-way play-off.

