Special Congress deciding on new rules

Special Congress will decide on whether the new Gaelic Football rules will be implemented for 2025.

The Football Review Commitee trialled the rules in front of the tv cameras in the Railway Cup.

And after meeting county board delegates up and down the country, their fate will be known this afternoon.

Ardee St. Marys will become the first Louth club to contest a Leinster club football final in 22 years when they take on Dublin champions Cuala in the Leinster senior football final at Croke Park.

That game precedes the Leinster hurling where Offaly champions Kilcormac Kiloughey take on Dublin champions Na Fianna at 7.35pm.