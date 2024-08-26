Some of Ireland’s top motorcycle racers to attend Anthony O'Carroll fundraiser

A special fundraising weekend is being organised in the North Kerry village of Ballyduff to support injured motorcycle racer Anthony O'Carroll and his family.

The event, scheduled for September 13-15, will feature appearances from some of Ireland's top motorcycle racers.

Kevin Keyes, the current leader of the Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park, and Oisin Maher, the recently crowned Masters Super TwIn champion, are confirmed to attend the event. A forum and question-and-answer session will be held on Saturday, September 14, hosted by Jim Halligan, the well-known motorcycle racing commentator.

The fundraising initiative was launched by a group of motorsport enthusiasts in North Kerry to help O'Carroll, who suffered severe injuries during a race in the Southern 100 on the Isle of Man in July. The Ballyduff man has been in the intensive care unit of the Walton Centre for Neuroscience in Liverpool since the accident and faces a long road to recovery.

To alleviate the financial burden associated with O'Carroll's medical expenses and ongoing care, members of the Kerry Motor Club, Ballyduff Vintage Club, No Hopers Motorcycle Club, and Kerry Motorcycle Racers have come together to organise the fundraising weekend.

The event will include a racing motorcycle exhibition, a classic car and rally car display, live music, and entertainment. A classic car run, a motorcycle ride-out, barbecues, a five-aside soccer tournament, and a 5km walk are also planned to cater to a wide range of participants.

The fundraising weekend aims to raise significant funds for O'Carroll and his family, providing them with much-needed support during this challenging time.