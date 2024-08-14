Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup

Former Waterford striker Ronan Coughlan scored the winner in Fleetwood's 2-1 defeat of West Brom.

Republic of Ireland international Sammie Szmodics (pr: Sm-odics) scored twice as Blackburn Rovers beat Stockport 6-1 in the English League Cup.

He has now scored three goals in his last two games.

Advertisement

And former under-21 international Mark McGuinness scored Cardiff’s opener in a 2-nil win over Bristol Rovers.

Stevenage equalised twice but suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at Norwich.

Sheffield United came from behind to ease past Wrexham 4-2 at Bramall Lane, while Preston got a 2-nil victory over Sunderland in their first game since the departure of manager Ryan Lowe.

Advertisement

There are three more English League Cup first round ties this evening.

Leeds United welcome Middlesbrough to Elland Road, Sheffield Wednesday go to Hull City and Plymouth Argyle meet Cheltenham Town.