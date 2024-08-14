Advertisement
Sport

Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup

Aug 14, 2024 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Shock Defeat For West Brom In English League Cup
Share this article

Former Waterford striker Ronan Coughlan scored the winner in Fleetwood's 2-1 defeat of West Brom.

Republic of Ireland international Sammie Szmodics (pr: Sm-odics) scored twice as Blackburn Rovers beat Stockport 6-1 in the English League Cup.

He has now scored three goals in his last two games.

Advertisement

And former under-21 international Mark McGuinness scored Cardiff’s opener in a 2-nil win over Bristol Rovers.

Stevenage equalised twice but suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at Norwich.

Sheffield United came from behind to ease past Wrexham 4-2 at Bramall Lane, while Preston got a 2-nil victory over Sunderland in their first game since the departure of manager Ryan Lowe.

Advertisement

There are three more English League Cup first round ties this evening.

Leeds United welcome Middlesbrough to Elland Road, Sheffield Wednesday go to Hull City and Plymouth Argyle meet Cheltenham Town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Top Irish Jumps Trainers Reported To Challenge Horse Racing Ireland Plan
Advertisement
Rangers Exit Champions League
Sport Ireland Classic The Feature On Day 1 Of Dublin Horse Show
Advertisement

Recommended

Top Irish Jumps Trainers Reported To Challenge Horse Racing Ireland Plan
Calls on OPW to install new sluice in Cockleshell Bay
Rangers Exit Champions League
Sport Ireland Classic The Feature On Day 1 Of Dublin Horse Show
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus