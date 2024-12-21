Advertisement
Sport

Sheffield Utd remain top of Championship

Dec 21, 2024 17:39 By radiokerrysport
Sheffield Utd remain top of Championship
Share this article

Championship leaders Sheffield United remain three points clear at the top after a 2-nil win at Cardiff - who've dropped into the relegation zone.

Second placed Leeds were 4-nil winners at home to Oxford United, while Burnley stay third thanks to a 2-1 win against Watford at Turf Moor.

Middlesbrough came from a goal behind on three occasions to draw 3-all with struggling Plymouth.

Advertisement

Portsmouth and Hull are out of the bottom three after wins against Coventry and Swansea respectively.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday beat Stoke 2-nil and Sunderland came from behind to win 2-1 against Norwich.

Millwall were 1-nil winners against Blackburn and QPR beat Preston 2-1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gleeson re-signs for Kerry FC ahead of the 2025 campaign
Advertisement
City suffer defeat again; Wins for Forest and Newcastle
Juric appointed Southampton manager
Advertisement

Recommended

City suffer defeat again; Wins for Forest and Newcastle
Juric appointed Southampton manager
KSBGL Saturday Review
Gardaí seek public assistance in ongoing investigations into two Killarney incidents
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus