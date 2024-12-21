Sheffield Utd remain top of Championship

Championship leaders Sheffield United remain three points clear at the top after a 2-nil win at Cardiff - who've dropped into the relegation zone.

Second placed Leeds were 4-nil winners at home to Oxford United, while Burnley stay third thanks to a 2-1 win against Watford at Turf Moor.

Middlesbrough came from a goal behind on three occasions to draw 3-all with struggling Plymouth.

Portsmouth and Hull are out of the bottom three after wins against Coventry and Swansea respectively.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday beat Stoke 2-nil and Sunderland came from behind to win 2-1 against Norwich.

Millwall were 1-nil winners against Blackburn and QPR beat Preston 2-1.