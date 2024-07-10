Advertisement
Sport

Semi Finals At Wimbledon To Be Completed Today

Jul 10, 2024 11:35 By radiokerrysport
The semi-final line-ups at Wimbledon will be completed today.

First up on Centre Court, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina faces Elina Svitolina.

There's a meeting of former French Open champions on Court One, as Jelena Ostapenko takes on Barbora Krejcikova.

Having chastised the crowd on Monday, Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court for a quarter-final with Alex De Minaur.

And Lorenzo Musetti takes on Taylor Fritz.

Last night Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a set down to reach the semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over American Tommy Paul.

The Spaniard will take on Daniil Medvedev next, after he knocked out world number one Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller.

