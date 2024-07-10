Semi Finals At Wimbledon To Be Completed Today

The semi-final line-ups at Wimbledon will be completed today.
First up on Centre Court, 2022 champion Elena Rybakina faces Elina Svitolina.
There's a meeting of former French Open champions on Court One, as Jelena Ostapenko takes on Barbora Krejcikova.
Having chastised the crowd on Monday, Novak Djokovic returns to Centre Court for a quarter-final with Alex De Minaur.
And Lorenzo Musetti takes on Taylor Fritz.
Last night Carlos Alcaraz recovered from a set down to reach the semi-finals with a hard-fought victory over American Tommy Paul.
The Spaniard will take on Daniil Medvedev next, after he knocked out world number one Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller.