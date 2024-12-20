Sean McGrath has signed a multi-year contract to remain with Kerry FC.

The 22 year old, who has played in midfield and upfront, has the most appearances for the Kingdom.

He's lined out in 78 games in the two seasons to date, netting 10 times and only missing 2 competitive matches.

Advertisement

Kerry FC statement:

Sean McGrath signs multi-year contract extension with Kerry FC

Kerry Football Club are delighted to announce that Sean McGrath has signed a multi-year contract to keep the Kerry native in Mounthawk Park.

Advertisement

McGrath, who is 22 years old, has played 78 games for Kerry FC in the clubs two seasons to date, netting 10 times for the Kingdom. The versatile player has appeared in the front 3 as well as in the midfield. McGrath has the most appearances for the Kerry FC senior side, missing just 2 competitive games in 2 years. Having previous League of Ireland experience with Cobh Ramblers before returning to the Kingdom, McGrath, even at the age of 22, is now one of the most experienced players in the Kerry FC dressing room.

Speaking to kerryfc.com after signing his new contract, Sean McGrath said, “I’m delighted to have signed a new contract with Kerry FC. The club has put great plans in place, and I'm delighted to be a part of an exciting chapter. I’m really looking forward to the season ahead and can’t wait to get back out in front of the Kerry supporters in Mounthawk Park.”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com after Sean signed a new contract, First Team Head Coach Conor McCarthy said, “It’s great to have Seanie signed up on a new multi-year deal with the club. It’s obvious enough from his statistics alone that he is an integral part of the set-up here in Kerry FC. I know Sean is one of the fan favourites in Mounthawk Park so this will be great news for supporters as well.”