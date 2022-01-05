Advertisement
Sport

Scarlets vs Dragons falls victim to COVID-19

Jan 5, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Scarlets vs Dragons falls victim to COVID-19 Scarlets vs Dragons falls victim to COVID-19
Share this article

This Saturday’s meeting of the Scarlets and the Dragons is the latest United Rugby Championship fixture to fall victim to COVID-19.

A number of positive cases within the Dragons camp have forced the game to be postponed

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus