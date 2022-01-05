Scarlets vs Dragons falls victim to COVID-19

This Saturday’s meeting of the Scarlets and the Dragons is the latest United Rugby Championship fixture to fall victim to COVID-19.
A number of positive cases within the Dragons camp have forced the game to be postponed
