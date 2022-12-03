Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results

Dec 3, 2022 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
U14 Premier Boys
St. Brendan's Park v Fenit

Today

Girl’s National Trophy

U14’s Round 2
Killarney Celtic v Lough Derg 4pm dan quirke

U14’s Round 1
Inter Kenmare 3 v MEK 0 w/o

13’s Premier
Iveragh v Park 11am Brendan kelly
Fenit v Camp 12.30pm TOM SULLIVAN
Castleisland v LB Rovers 4pm tom sheehy

15’s Premier
Fenit 3 v MEK 0 w/o
Mastergeeha 0 v Killarney Celtic 3 w/o

Boy’s National Cup

U12’s Round 4
St. Brendan’s Park (1) v Aisling Anacotty (2) 1pm John Ross
Avenue v Tralee Dynamos 2PM
Bunratty Cratloe v Killorglin AFC 12PM

U14’s Round 4
MEK v Mungret (dragon’s Den ASTRO Killorglin V93 NV09) 4pm alan griffin

U16’s Round 3
Geraldines AFC v St. Brendan’s Park 2pm

U16’s Round 4
Killorglin v Bridge United 2pm alan griffin
Breska v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Tralee Dynamos (1) v Granagh Utd 1.30pm adrian quirke

Boy’s National Cup Trophy

U12’s Round 2
Listowel Celtic v Ennis Town 12pm denni Rourke
GB Rovers v Killarney Athletic (Ballyhahill) 2pm
Kilmallock Utd v Castleisland 11.30am
St. Brendan’s Park (3) v Newmarket Celtic 2.30pm john ross

U14’s Round 2
Abbeyfeale or Mungret Regional (2) v Killorglin Being played this day
Murroe AFC B v St. Brendan’s Park 2 12pm
Lisnagry v Castleisland (Scanlon park) 12pm
Inter Kenmare v Charleville 11am mike chapman

U16’s Round 2
Listowel Celtic v Lisnagry 1.30pm denni Rourke

Boys League

U12 Division 1
Ballyhar A v St. Brendan’s Park B 12.30pm willie gorman
Dingle A v Fenit A (astro) 12pm chris driscoll
LB Rovers A v Ballyheigue (Ballyduff Grass Pitch V92 EA32) 1pm eoin moynihan
Mastergeeha A v Inter Kenmare A 1pm tom kerrisk

U12 Division 2 North
Tralee Dynamos B v Dingle B (Low Field) 12pm adrian quirke
Fenit B v Listowel Celtic C 2pm tom sullivan

U12 Division 2 South
Killarney Athletic C v Inter Kenmare B 1.30pm tom sheehy
Killorglin B v Mastergeeha B TBA
Iveragh B v Killarney Celtic B 2.15pm Brendan kelly
MEK B v Castleisland D (fossa astro) 3.30pm GUY DJAMEN

U14 Premier
Listowel Celtic v Iveragh 3pm denni rourke
Tralee Dynamos v Killorglin (KDL) 10.30am kev Cunningham

U14 Division 1
Killorglin B v Killarney Celtic B 11.45am alan griffin
Park C v Camp 11am john ross

U14 Division 2
Listowel Celtic B v MEK B 10.30am denni rourke
Mastergeeha B v Park D 3pm tom kerrisk
Fenit B v Ballyheigue 9.30am tom sullivan
Dingle v Camp B 1.30pm chris driscoll
Iveragh B v Castleisland B 12.45pm Brendan kelly
Inter Kenmare B v Killarney Athletic B 3pm mike chapman

U16 Premier
Killarney Athletic A v Killarney Celtic A 12pm tom sheehy

U16 Division 1
Fenit v Iveragh 11am tom sullivan
MEK v Inter Kenmare B 12.30pm guy djamen
LB Rovers v Dingle (ardfert astro) 1.30 PM paul kelliher

U16 Division 2
Park C v Mastergeeha C 4pm john ross
Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic B 10.30am willie gorman
Mastergeeha B v Killorglin B 11.30am tom kerrisk

