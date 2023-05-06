Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Hurling
Division 1
Causeway 2-11 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-17
Abbeydorney 2-14 Lixnaw 1-12
Division 3
Dr. Crokes 5-9 Tralee Parnells 0-15
Development Football League
Division 1
Rathmore 5-22 Austin Stacks 1-6
Division 3
Currow 1-10 Moyvane 0-10
TODAY
Hurling Division 1
Ballyheigue home to Ballyduff 7:00
Football Division 1
Austin Stacks host Dr. Crokes 7:00
Development League
Division 1
Fossa V Kerins O'Rahilly's 5:00,
Division 2 @ 7
Ballymacelligott V Spa
Dingle V Na Gaeil
Kenmare V John Mitchels
Division 3 @ 7
Ardfert Football Club V Reenard
Listowel Emmets V Skelligs Rangers
Division 4 @ 7
Cordal V Annascaul
Sneem/Derrynane V Waterville
St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballydonoghue
Division 5 @ 7
Clounmacon V Scartaglin
Tarbert V Duagh
Division 6 @ 7
An Ghaeltacht V Listry
Castlegregory GAA Club V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Kerry will be well represented today in the All-Ireland Scor Na nOg Finals in the INEC Killarney:
Glenflesk, Ballad Group
Crotta O Neills, Instrumental Music
Spa, Set Dancing
Tralee Parnells, Quiz
Activities get underway with the quiz at 11.30, followed at 3 by the on stage competitions.