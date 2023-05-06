Advertisement
Sport

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

May 6, 2023 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Credit Union Senior Hurling

Division 1
Causeway 2-11 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-17
Abbeydorney 2-14 Lixnaw 1-12

Division 3
Dr. Crokes 5-9 Tralee Parnells 0-15

Advertisement

Development Football League

Division 1
Rathmore 5-22 Austin Stacks 1-6

Division 3
Currow 1-10 Moyvane 0-10

Advertisement

TODAY

Hurling Division 1
Ballyheigue home to Ballyduff 7:00

Football Division 1
Austin Stacks host Dr. Crokes 7:00

Advertisement

Development League

Division 1
Fossa V Kerins O'Rahilly's 5:00,

Division 2 @ 7
Ballymacelligott V Spa
Dingle V Na Gaeil
Kenmare V John Mitchels

Advertisement

Division 3 @ 7
Ardfert Football Club V Reenard
Listowel Emmets V Skelligs Rangers

Division 4 @ 7
Cordal V Annascaul
Sneem/Derrynane V Waterville
St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballydonoghue

Division 5 @ 7
Clounmacon V Scartaglin
Tarbert V Duagh

Advertisement

Division 6 @ 7
An Ghaeltacht V Listry
Castlegregory GAA Club V Glenbeigh-Glencar

Kerry will be well represented today in the All-Ireland Scor Na nOg Finals in the INEC Killarney:

Glenflesk, Ballad Group

Crotta O Neills, Instrumental Music

Spa, Set Dancing

Tralee Parnells, Quiz

Activities get underway with the quiz at 11.30, followed at 3 by the on stage competitions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus