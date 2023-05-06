Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Hurling

Division 1

Causeway 2-11 Kilmoyley G.A.A. 0-17

Abbeydorney 2-14 Lixnaw 1-12

Division 3

Dr. Crokes 5-9 Tralee Parnells 0-15

Development Football League

Division 1

Rathmore 5-22 Austin Stacks 1-6

Division 3

Currow 1-10 Moyvane 0-10

TODAY

Hurling Division 1

Ballyheigue home to Ballyduff 7:00

Football Division 1

Austin Stacks host Dr. Crokes 7:00

Development League

Division 1

Fossa V Kerins O'Rahilly's 5:00,

Division 2 @ 7

Ballymacelligott V Spa

Dingle V Na Gaeil

Kenmare V John Mitchels

Division 3 @ 7

Ardfert Football Club V Reenard

Listowel Emmets V Skelligs Rangers

Division 4 @ 7

Cordal V Annascaul

Sneem/Derrynane V Waterville

St Patrick's Blennerville V Ballydonoghue

Division 5 @ 7

Clounmacon V Scartaglin

Tarbert V Duagh

Division 6 @ 7

An Ghaeltacht V Listry

Castlegregory GAA Club V Glenbeigh-Glencar

Kerry will be well represented today in the All-Ireland Scor Na nOg Finals in the INEC Killarney:

Glenflesk, Ballad Group

Crotta O Neills, Instrumental Music

Spa, Set Dancing

Tralee Parnells, Quiz

Activities get underway with the quiz at 11.30, followed at 3 by the on stage competitions.