Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 29, 2023 10:04 By radiokerrysport
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
County Senior Hurling League

Division 1
Causeway 1-16 Ballyduff 0-17
Crotta O'Neill's 1-14 Lixnaw 1-10
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-16 St Brendan's 0-15
Ballyheigue W/O Dr. Crokes

Division 3
Tralee Parnells 1-18 Duagh 0-7

TODAY:

County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7 unless stated

Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Gneeveguilla
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kilcummin

Division 2
Templenoe V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00
An Ghaeltacht V Beaufort
Currow V Kenmare

Division 3
Annascaul V Fossa 6:30
Skelligs Rangers V Churchill 6:30
Ballydonoghue V John Mitchels

Division 4
Tarbert V Castlegregory 5:00

Division 5 Group B
Asdee V Waterville

The County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti, sponsored by Lee Strand, are on today in the Glenbeigh/Glencar Sports Hall.

Competitions at the venue will commence at 2.30.

The Quiz is at 11. 30 in the C Y M S Hall Killorglin.

