Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Causeway 1-16 Ballyduff 0-17
Crotta O'Neill's 1-14 Lixnaw 1-10
Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-16 St Brendan's 0-15
Ballyheigue W/O Dr. Crokes
Division 3
Tralee Parnells 1-18 Duagh 0-7
TODAY:
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Games at 7 unless stated
Division 1
Milltown/Castlemaine V Gneeveguilla
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kilcummin
Division 2
Templenoe V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00
An Ghaeltacht V Beaufort
Currow V Kenmare
Division 3
Annascaul V Fossa 6:30
Skelligs Rangers V Churchill 6:30
Ballydonoghue V John Mitchels
Division 4
Tarbert V Castlegregory 5:00
Division 5 Group B
Asdee V Waterville
The County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti, sponsored by Lee Strand, are on today in the Glenbeigh/Glencar Sports Hall.
Competitions at the venue will commence at 2.30.
The Quiz is at 11. 30 in the C Y M S Hall Killorglin.