Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Causeway 1-16 Ballyduff 0-17

Crotta O'Neill's 1-14 Lixnaw 1-10

Kilmoyley G.A.A. 1-16 St Brendan's 0-15

Ballyheigue W/O Dr. Crokes

Division 3

Tralee Parnells 1-18 Duagh 0-7

Advertisement

TODAY:

County Senior Football League

First named at home

Games at 7 unless stated

Division 1

Milltown/Castlemaine V Gneeveguilla

Kerins O'Rahilly's V Kilcummin

Advertisement

Division 2

Templenoe V Glenbeigh-Glencar 6:00

An Ghaeltacht V Beaufort

Currow V Kenmare

Division 3

Annascaul V Fossa 6:30

Skelligs Rangers V Churchill 6:30

Ballydonoghue V John Mitchels

Division 4

Tarbert V Castlegregory 5:00

Advertisement

Division 5 Group B

Asdee V Waterville

The County Finals of Scor Na bPaisti, sponsored by Lee Strand, are on today in the Glenbeigh/Glencar Sports Hall.

Competitions at the venue will commence at 2.30.

Advertisement

The Quiz is at 11. 30 in the C Y M S Hall Killorglin.