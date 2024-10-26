Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Quarter Final
Rathmore 2-11 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-10
Mid Kerry Coiste Na NOg
Sponsored by Richard Boyle & Sons
U13 B Championship Shield Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 1.10 v Keel/Listry 1.03
Mid Kerry 15 B championship Final
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4.10 vKeel/Listry 3.12
Today:
East Kerry Senior Football Championship
Round 1
Glenflesk v Currow; 1-30
Fossa v Legion; 2-00
Listry v Gneeveguilla; 3-00
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Semi Final
Laune Rangers host Keel at 3.30
Quarter Finals
1.30 Beaufort home to Milltown/Castlemaine
3.30 Cromane entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar
All games must produce a winner on the day
North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
At 3.30
Duagh home to Finuge
Tarbert host Listowel Emmets
Winner on the day in both
Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.
Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh
Quarter Final.
Winner on the day
@ 11.00 am venue Knockanure
Ballylongford/Tarbert V Knocknagoshel/Brosna
Div 4 League back game OFF
Kerry LGFA
U15 District Championship
East Kerry -v- Castleisland District – 2 @ Legion
Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry – 3 @ Glenbeigh
Tralee District -v- South Kerry - 3.30 @ Mitchels
World Handball 40x20 Championship
Master's singles Last 16
Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Eamon Law, Kilkenny
12 in Croke Park