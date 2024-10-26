Saturday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Quarter Final

Rathmore 2-11 Kenmare Shamrocks 1-10

Mid Kerry Coiste Na NOg

Sponsored by Richard Boyle & Sons

U13 B Championship Shield Final

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 1.10 v Keel/Listry 1.03

Mid Kerry 15 B championship Final

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4.10 vKeel/Listry 3.12

Today:

East Kerry Senior Football Championship

Round 1

Glenflesk v Currow; 1-30

Fossa v Legion; 2-00

Listry v Gneeveguilla; 3-00

Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin

Semi Final

Laune Rangers host Keel at 3.30

Quarter Finals

1.30 Beaufort home to Milltown/Castlemaine

3.30 Cromane entertain Glenbeigh/Glencar

All games must produce a winner on the day

North Kerry Bernard O Callaghan Senior Football Championship

Sponsored by McMunns Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion

Round 1

At 3.30

Duagh home to Finuge

Tarbert host Listowel Emmets

Winner on the day in both

Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.

Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh

Quarter Final.

Winner on the day

@ 11.00 am venue Knockanure

Ballylongford/Tarbert V Knocknagoshel/Brosna

Div 4 League back game OFF

Kerry LGFA

U15 District Championship

East Kerry -v- Castleisland District – 2 @ Legion

Mid Kerry -v- North Kerry – 3 @ Glenbeigh

Tralee District -v- South Kerry - 3.30 @ Mitchels

World Handball 40x20 Championship

Master's singles Last 16

Dominic Lynch, Kerry v Eamon Law, Kilkenny

12 in Croke Park