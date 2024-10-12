Saturday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

North Kerry Ladies

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under .14

Division 1

Castleisland Desmond’s 4-07 v Corca Dhuibhne 3-07

===

Kerry Petroleum Junior Football Club Championship Final

Listowel is the venue for Duagh V Tarbert

There is a 7pm throw in for that one

Kerry Petroleum Novice Football Club Championship Quarter-Finals

Ballylongford V Finuge - 4pm

Ask Acorn Under 21 Hurling County Championship Quarter-Final

Tralee Parnells V Crotta/Kilmoyley - 6:30pm

Barrett Cup Final

Venue: John Mitchels - Ardfert Football Club V Beaufort - 14:30

Kerry Cup Final

Venue: Brosna, Moyvane V Cordal - 16:00

===

East Kerry O'Sullivan Cup

Both games underway at 2pm

Round 1

Gneeveguilla V Fossa

Quarter Final

Legion V Glenflesk

===

North Kerry Minor Football Championship

Jotty Holly Memorial Shield.

Sponsored by O Connors Farm Supplies Duagh

Quarter Final.

Winner on the day

Ballyduff host St Senans from 7pm