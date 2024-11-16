Advertisement
Sport

Saturday afternoon local basketball results

Nov 16, 2024 17:13 By radiokerrysport
Saturday afternoon local basketball results
Share this article

Senior Women's Division 2:
Corca Dhuibhne 41 - 50 Tralee Tigers BC ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Cobras T1 50 - 34 Killarney Cougars T1 ;

Tralee Magic 55 Malahide 38

Advertisement

In a hard fast paced game the Tralee Magic trail by the smallest margin 22- 21 to Malahide
Tralee Magic have staged a strong comeback in the third quarter of the U20 Women's National Cup, turning a narrow halftime deficit into a 39-28 lead over Maladine. Their impressive performance in this period has shifted the momentum in their favor as they head into the final quarter.​​
Tralee Magic has secured an emphatic victory in the U20 Women's National Cup, overcoming a tight first half to dominate the game and finish with a final score of 55-38 against Maladine. A remarkable second-half performance saw them outscore their opponents significantly, showcasing resilience and skill to claim the win.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
Advertisement
KDL Preview
Sport

KDL Preview

Nov 16, 2024 17:30
Ballyduff day one review
Advertisement

Recommended

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims Mass in Listowel
Two Kerry students honoured at Garda National Youth Awards today
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Review
Mid Kerry Final Preview - Keel v Beaufort
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus