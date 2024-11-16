Saturday afternoon local basketball results

Senior Women's Division 2:

Corca Dhuibhne 41 - 50 Tralee Tigers BC ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:

Cobras T1 50 - 34 Killarney Cougars T1 ;

Tralee Magic 55 Malahide 38

In a hard fast paced game the Tralee Magic trail by the smallest margin 22- 21 to Malahide

Tralee Magic have staged a strong comeback in the third quarter of the U20 Women's National Cup, turning a narrow halftime deficit into a 39-28 lead over Maladine. Their impressive performance in this period has shifted the momentum in their favor as they head into the final quarter.​​

Tralee Magic has secured an emphatic victory in the U20 Women's National Cup, overcoming a tight first half to dominate the game and finish with a final score of 55-38 against Maladine. A remarkable second-half performance saw them outscore their opponents significantly, showcasing resilience and skill to claim the win.