Saturday afternoon local basketball results

Senior Women's Division 2:
Corca Dhuibhne 41 - 50 Tralee Tigers BC ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Pool B:
Cobras T1 50 - 34 Killarney Cougars T1 ;
Tralee Magic 55 Malahide 38
In a hard fast paced game the Tralee Magic trail by the smallest margin 22- 21 to Malahide
Tralee Magic have staged a strong comeback in the third quarter of the U20 Women's National Cup, turning a narrow halftime deficit into a 39-28 lead over Maladine. Their impressive performance in this period has shifted the momentum in their favor as they head into the final quarter.
Tralee Magic has secured an emphatic victory in the U20 Women's National Cup, overcoming a tight first half to dominate the game and finish with a final score of 55-38 against Maladine. A remarkable second-half performance saw them outscore their opponents significantly, showcasing resilience and skill to claim the win.