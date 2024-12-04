Advertisement
Sport

Ruud Gets Winning Start At Foxes And Today's Other Soccer News

Dec 4, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Dec 4, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Ruud van Nistelrooy's reign as Leicester manager began with a victory.

They beat West Ham 3-1 to move four points clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Crystal Palace earned their first away victory of the campaign by beating struggling Ipswich 1-nil.

Liverpool hope to at least maintain their 9 point advantage at the top of the table with a win at Newcastle tonight.

Arsenal can take advantage of any slip up by the Merseysiders when they host Manchester United - who are yet to be beaten under new boss Ruben Amorim.

Third placed Chelsea look to continue their good recent form when they travel to bottom side Southampton.

Manchester City hope to end their seven game winless run when they host Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa take on Brentford and Everton face Wolves.

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
