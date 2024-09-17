An own goal from Garry Buckley six-minutes from time helped Shamrock Rovers move up to third in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night.

Stephen Bradley’s side were 2-1 winners away to Galway United.

Rovers are eight-points adrift of leaders Shelbourne - the Hoops go to second placed Derry City on Friday night.

Two First Division playoff hopefuls meet at Ferrycarrig Park tonight, with Wexford hosting Bray Wanderers - kick off there is at 7.45

It could prove to be another pivotal day for Dundalk, with the club still in critical condition.

Owner Brian Ainscough confirmed yesterday that talks were ongoing regarding a potential takeover.

Sports Minister Thomas Byrne guaranteed that Dundalk would receive a half-a-million euro grant for improvements at Oriel Park.