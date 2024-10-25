Rovers first Irish side to win a European group stage game in 8 years

Shamrock Rovers became the first Irish side to win a European group stage game in 8 years last night.

Stephen Bradley's side were comfortable 4-1 winners over Larne in Windsor Park in the Conference League.

Also last night Chelsea were 4-1 winners away to Panathinaikos.

Manchester United remain winless in the Europa League after being held to a 1-all draw by Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce (PR: fenner-batch-ee).

The ex-United manager was sent-off in the second-half, while his former club have now drawn their opening three games in the competition.

Tottenham continued their 100 percent start with a 1-nil victory over AZ Alkmaar.