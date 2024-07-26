Rovers appeal to FAI over Cup exit to Bohs; Pats win in Europe, Shels beaten

Shamrock Rovers have made an appeal to the FAI regarding last week’s Cup exit to Bohemians.

Rovers believe Bohs midfielder Dawson Devoy should have been suspended for that game.

According to the Irish Independent, Bohemians followed the correct procedures after consultation with the FAI.

St. Pat's will travel to Liechtenstein for next week's second leg of their Conference League qualifier.

Jake Mulraney scored twice, and a Joe Redmond header saw Stephen Kenny's side beat Vaduz by 3-goals to 1.

Damien Duff says his Shelbourne side will learn from last night's 3-nil defeat away to Zurich.

The second leg will be at Tolka Park on Thursday next.