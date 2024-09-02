Registe sixth in final

Deaten Registe was sixth in this evening’s final of the Men’s 100-metre Breaststroke SB14
The Dungannon swimmer touched the wall in 1-minute, 7-point-8-2 seconds.
Twin sisters Chloe and Judith MacCombe both secured top ten finishes in the P-T-V-I Triathlon.
Chloe with guide Catherine Sands was sixth, and Judith along with guide Eimearr Nicholls was eighth.
Ireland’s Cassie Cava was twelfth in the P-T-S-4 Triathlon, in a time of 1-hour 37-minutes and 29 seconds.
In the para-athletics, Galway's Shauna Bocquet just missed out on an automatic place in the final of the T-54 1500 metres - finishing sixth in her heat.
Colin Judge’s Table Tennis MS6 campaign is over.
He lost 3-sets to nil to nine-time gold medalist Feng Panfeng in the men’s last-16.