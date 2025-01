Emma Raducanu says the scoreline was "harsh" after she crashed out of the Australian Open 6-1 6-love against Iga Swiatek.

It was the joint worst result of Raducanu's career so far.

Men's world number one Jannik Sinner eased past Marcos Giron in straight sets to reach the fourth round in Melbourne.

While fourth seed Taylor Fritz is out after losing to Gael Monfils.

The Frenchman has become only the second man since 1988 to reach the fourth round of the tournament aged 38 or over.