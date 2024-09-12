Primary School Children go behind the scenes at Listowel Racecourse

School children from Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail, Scoil Réalta na Maidine and Presentation Primary School in Listowel took part in a special Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) Racing Juniors education day at Listowel Racecourse on Tuesday September 10 as the County Kerry racecourse gears up for their seven-day Harvest Festival which gets underway on Sunday September 22.

180 fifth and sixth class primary school children got to go behind the scenes at Listowel Racecourse and meet racehorse trainer Eoin McCarthy and his racehorse Younowhatimean who explained what his job entails as a racehorse trainer as well as a typical day-to-day routine for his racehorses, their exercise schedule and diet, and how he prepares them to run in a race.

Jockey Gary Noonan brought the children into the weighroom to show them the jockeys’ changing room and the kit jockeys wear and use on race days including boots, back-protector, helmet and saddle.

Head Groundsman Dan O'Connell took the children on a course walk to see first-hand how the team prepare the track for a race meeting. In addition, Listowel Races committee member Donal Lynch took the children on a tour of the stable yard.

Listowel Chairman David Fitzmaurice, said: “We were delighted to host our HRI Juniors education day and welcome so many enthusiastic and interested pupils from Gaelscoil Lios Tuathail, Scoil Réalta na Maidine and Presentation Primary School.

“The HRI Juniors education days are a wonderful opportunity for the next generation of racegoers to learn about horse racing, see behind the scenes of a racecourse, get up close and personal to a racehorse and understand the variety of jobs available in the racing and breeding industry. We look forward to welcoming back all the children and their families to Listowel Racecourse for our Harvest Festival which gets underway on Sunday September 22 for seven days.”

The objective of the HRI Racing Juniors education days is to encourage an affinity with racehorses among the younger generation and demonstrate the variety of careers available in the racing and breeding industry in Ireland.

HRI Racing Juniors education days are free to attend. To register your school’s interest for a HRI Racing Juniors education day at your local racecourse in 2024, please email: [email protected].

