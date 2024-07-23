Preparations under way for O’Connell Group Cork 20 Rally

With just 10 weeks to go preparations are well under way for this year’s O’Connell Group Cork 20 Rally taking place Sunday 29th September, this year’s event will comprise of a compact 8 stage format with Documentation, Scrutiny, Service Park & Parc Ferme all centralised in the outstanding Corrin Events Centre complex outside Rathcormac just off the Cork - Dublin motorway.

Speaking earlier, Mr Kevin O’Riordan, Clerk of the Course once again for the Munster Car Club flagship event commented that preparations are at an advanced stage for this exciting event with a lot of behind the scenes work already completed & final preparations well under way. Kevin stated, “this is a really compact but yet challenging route of 8 stages with Recce on the Saturday 28th and Rally on the Sunday which will make it easy for competitors, both local and competitors travelling from overseas and other parts of the country to arrive down Friday evening, Recce on Saturday, compete on Sunday and be back to work for Monday morning.”

The Cork 20 is the final counting round of the ITRC Championship and as we go press the majority of the categories of this exciting championship are still up for grabs with the likelihood of a final round shout-out on the Cork 20 Rally.

Event regulations are almost ready for release and entries will be open by this weekend through all the usual channels, so the advice to intending competitors is get your entries in early to avoid disappointment. Further details will be available in the coming weeks via the event sportity channel.

For visiting spectators, a detailed event programme will again be available in the usual retail outlets in the weeks prior to the event, containing some exciting articles and containing all event and competitor details for spectators to enjoy a safe weekend of top end rallying.