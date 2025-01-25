Premier League wins for Liverpool and Arsenal

Cody Gakpo scored twice for Liverpool as they thrashed struggling Ipswich 4-1 to remain six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Second-placed Arsenal won 1-nil at Wolves, despite having Myles Lewis-Skelly sent off in the first half.

Nottingham Forest were hammered 5-nil at in-form Bournemouth, who make it 11 top flight games unbeaten, while Newcastle came from behind to beat bottom side Southampton 3-1.

Advertisement

Brighton slumped to a 1-nil defeat at home to Everton.

Aberdeen suffered a heavy 3-nil defeat at home to St Mirren as their wretched run of form in the Scottish Premiership continued.

They're now without a win in 13 games.

Advertisement

Motherwell lost 2-1 at St Johnstone, Hibs stay in the top six after a 1-all draw away to Ross County, while Hearts were 3-2 winners over Kilmarnock.